A look at some of Johanna Konta’s best matches as she retires from tennis

Former British number one Konta has announced her retirement.

Pa Sport Staff
Wednesday 01 December 2021 12:59
Johanna Konta has called time on her professional career (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Johanna Konta has called time on her professional career (Zac Goodwin/PA)
(PA Wire)

With Johanna Konta’s retirement, the career of Britain’s best female player of the last 30 years comes to an end.

Konta reached three grand slam semi-finals, including at Wimbledon in 2017, and peaked at a high of number four in the world rankings.

Here, the PA news agency picks out six of the 30-year-old’s best matches.

Karolina Pliskova – US Open, 2019

Recommended

In the last really big moment of her career, Konta fought back from a set and 3-1 down to upset third seed Pliskova 6-7 (1) 6-3 7-5 and become the first British woman to reach the quarter-finals in New York since Jo Durie in 1983. Striking her trademark groundstrokes fiercely, Konta fired 45 winners against her Czech opponent and kept her composure during the big points. Her run was ended by Elina Svitolina in the last eight.

Sloane Stephens – French Open, 2019

Arguably the most impressive achievement of Konta’s career was reaching the French Open semi-finals having never previously won a main-draw match at Roland-Garros. Her quarter-final victory over Sloane Stephens was peak Konta, the British number one hitting the ball with unerring power and accuracy and demolishing former finalist Stephens 6-1 6-4. A semi-final against Marketa Vondrousova represented her best chance of reaching a grand slam final but she could not replicate the performance.

Serena Williams – Silicon Valley Classic, 2018

Williams succumbed to the biggest defeat of her professional career when being blown away 6-1 6-0 in less than an hour by Konta in San Jose. Williams, who had returned to the women’s tour earlier that year after giving birth, was way below her best but it was nevertheless a remarkable scoreline. The American later revealed she had been affected by learning just before the match that the man convicted of killing her half-sister Yetunde Price had been released from prison.

Simona Halep – Wimbledon, 2017

Konta was inspired in her victory at Wimbledon against Halep (Adam Davy/PA)

Konta, seeded sixth at Wimbledon in the best season of her career, prevailed in a thrilling quarter-final against world number two Halep, winning 6-7 (2) 7-6 (5) 6-4 in two hours and 38 minutes. Underpinned by an impressive serving display, Konta showed guts by sticking to her attacking game-plan and produced 48 winners. Not since Virginia Wade who won the tournament in 1977, had a British woman reached the last four at Wimbledon. Konta lost to Venus Williams in the last four.

Caroline Wozniacki – Miami Open, 2017

By far the biggest of Konta’s four career titles came in Florida where she defeated Halep, Venus Williams and Caroline Wozniacki back to back to lift the trophy. Konta overpowered former world number one Wozniacki 6-4 6-3 in the final, breaking serve six times and clinching match point with a perfect lob. The victory took her to a then career-high ranking of seventh.

Ekaterina Makarova – Australian Open, 2016

Recommended

Konta broke into the world’s top 30 after the 2016 Australian Open (Steve Paston/PA)

Playing in the Australian Open’s main draw for the first time, Konta, then 24, came through a marathon fourth-round match against Russian Makarova to win 4-6 6-4 8-6 in just over three hours. Konta went on to become the first British woman in 33 years to reach a grand slam semi-final. She was beaten in straights sets by eventual champion Angelique Kerber but climbed to 28 in the world rankings.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in