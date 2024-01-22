Australian Open day nine: Cameron Norrie exit ends British singles challenge
The story of the the ninth day of action from Melbourne Park.
British interest in the singles at the Australian Open ended with Cameron Norrie’s five-set defeat to Alexander Zverev in the fourth round.
The 19th seed came agonisingly close to another upset but lost out in a deciding tie-break.
Carlos Alcaraz eased into the last eight in Melbourne for the first time while Zheng Qinwen is the only seed left in the top half of the women’s draw.
Unusually, no British players have made the quarter-finals of the men’s doubles. But there is guaranteed to be a British semi-finalist in the mixed doubles, where Joe Salisbury and Heather Watson play Neal Skupski and his American partner Desirae Krawczyk.
Fallen seeds
Women: Victoria Azarenka (18), Elina Svitolina (19), Jasmine Paolini (26)Men: Cameron Norrie (19)
Who’s up next?
The quarter-finals get under way on Tuesday, with Novak Djokovic again given a day-session slot for his clash with American Taylor Fritz.
Coco Gauff is first up taking on unseeded Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk, while defending women’s champion Aryna Sabalenka plays Barbora Krejcikova at night.
The final match of the day pits fourth seed Jannik Sinner, who is yet to drop a set, against fifth seed Andrey Rublev.