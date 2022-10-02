Cameron Norrie to miss Japan Open as positive Covid test hits ATP Finals hopes
Norrie suffered a blow to his hopes of reaching the ATP finals
British number one Cameron Norrie has confirmed he has tested positive for Covid.
The 27-year-old pulled out of his Korea Open quarter-final against America’s Jenson Brooksby at the last minute on Friday.
The ATP said it was due to illness while Norrie had previously complained he was jet-lagged.
It means he will miss next week’s Japan Open which will be a blow to his chances of sealing a place at the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin next month.
“Unfortunately I had a positive Covid test in Korea and wasn’t able to compete in the rest of my matches. I have no symptoms and I am feeling 100%,” he wrote on Twitter.
“I was really hoping to go to Tokyo but because of the quarantine period I will not be able to play there.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies