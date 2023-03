Cameron Norrie breezes past Andrey Rublev to reach Indian Wells quarter-finals

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

British number one Cameron Norrie powered his way into the quarter-finals at the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells with a commanding straight-sets victory over Andrey Rublev.

The 27-year-old needed just 75 minutes to see off the Russian sixth seed 6-2 6-4 and claim an eighth successive win with one of his best performances of the season to date.

Norrie, who won the tournament in 2021 and beat world number two Carlos Alcaraz to secure Rio Open glory last month, will face either American Frances Tiafoe or Chile’s Alejandro Tabilo in the last eight.

In a match which started with three successive service breaks, it was the Briton who took the initiative to race into a 3-1 lead, breaking for a third time to give himself the chance to close out the first set.

Indeed, the world number 12 converted all five of his break points as he completed a victory which squared his ATP Head2Head series against 25-year-old Rublev at 2-2.