Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Cameron Norrie battles back to progress in Austria

The British number one is still in contention to qualify for the season-ending ATP Finals.

Pa Sport Staff
Tuesday 25 October 2022 21:05
Cameron Norrie advanced to the round of 16 with a win over Pedro Cachin at the Erste Bank Open in Vienna (Steve Welsh/PA)
Cameron Norrie advanced to the round of 16 with a win over Pedro Cachin at the Erste Bank Open in Vienna (Steve Welsh/PA)
(PA Wire)

British number one Cameron Norrie saw off Argentinian Pedro Cachin in three sets in the first round of the Erste Bank Open.

Seventh seed Norrie is still in the running to qualify for the ATP Finals but needs a deep run in Vienna to boost his chances of making next month’s season-ending tournament.

The world number 13 had to fight back from a set down to beat lucky loser Cachin 3-6 6-2 7-6 (1) in over two hours at Wiener Stadthalle.

Norrie will face either Netherlands’ Tallon Griekspoor or American Marcos Giron in the last 16.

Recommended

Cachin, 42 places behind Norrie in the ATP rankings, recorded 19 aces to Norrie’s seven but the Argentine’s resilience waned as they entered the deciding tiebreak and the Wimbledon semi-finalist prevailed.

Norrie saved a break point in the fourth game of the match as the set remained on serve until the eighth game.

Norrie was up 30-0 but Cachin reeled off three straight points before breaking the Briton’s serve for the first time, and he went on to seal the opening set with his fifth ace.

Norrie opened the second set with a fine overhead to win the first game and he started to chip away at his opponent’s confidence, fending off three break points to win game three before breaking Cachin’s serve for the first time.

The Argentinian clawed back a game but the momentum had shifted and Norrie took the next two games to force a third set.

Norrie squandered three break points in the fourth game and he had two more chances to break his opponent’s serve in game six but could not capitalise as Cachin unleashed his 13th ace of the evening.

Recommended

Cachin battled his way into a tiebreak but by then his energy had waned as Norrie swiftly raced into a 5-1 lead by the change of ends.

Norrie quickly set up his first match point and, after faulting on his first serve, wrapped up victory with a powerful forehand.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in