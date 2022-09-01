Jump to content
Cameron Norrie win makes it four British men in US Open third round

Four British men are through to the third round of the US Open for the first time.

Eleanor Crooks
Thursday 01 September 2022 22:01
Cameron Norrie is yet to drop a set in New York (Julia Nikhinson/AP)
Cameron Norrie helped make British tennis history with his victory over Joao Sousa in the second round of the US Open.

Norrie joined Andy Murray, Jack Draper and Dan Evans in round three, making it the first time four British men have gone this far in New York since the start of the professional tennis era in the 1960s.

It is also only the second time in the open era that four British men have reached the third round at any grand slam after Wimbledon 25 years ago.

Of the quartet, Norrie went into the tournament as the banker given his incredible consistency and top eight seeding, and he has not disappointed.

After keeping a cool head against the wavering attention span of Benoit Paire in round one, Norrie proved too strong for Portugal’s Sousa in a more conventional contest, winning 6-4 6-4 7-6 (4).

The only moment of concern came late in the third set, when Norrie was forced to save a set point at 5-6, but he kept his nose in front in the tie-break to move safely through.

The victory means the seventh seed, who next faces young Dane Holger Rune, has already matched his best performance in New York with hopefully significantly more to come.

