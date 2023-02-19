Cameron Norrie beaten by Carlos Alcaraz in Argentina Open final

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

British number one Cameron Norrie lost in straight sets to top seed Carlos Alcaraz in the final of the Argentina Open.

Second seed Norrie, a Wimbledon semi-finalist last year, had been seeking a fifth ATP Tour singles title at the clay-court event in Buenos Aires.

But Alcaraz, returning after being sidelined since November with abdominal and leg injuries, proved too strong, the 19-year-old US Open champion triumphing 6-3 7-5 in just over an hour-and-a-half.

The match went with serve up to 3-3 before world number two Alcaraz broke Norrie twice in succession to secure the opening set.

Norrie, 27, was also broken in his first service game of the second set en route to going 3-0 down, and although he subsequently broke back at 5-3 and drew things level, it was Alcaraz who then battled through and clinched the win with a further break.

The Spaniard said in quotes on atptour.com: “I felt very comfortable playing the final.

“I knew that it was going to be really difficult. I started really focussed on what I had to do at the beginning, my game, my level. This is the level that I have to play in finals.”