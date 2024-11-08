Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Cameron Norrie reached his first final of the season at the Moselle Open in Metz.

The British number two has saved his best week of the year for the last one, beating France’s Corentin Moutet 6-2 7-6 (5) to guarantee a return to the top 50.

It is Norrie’s first final since he won his fifth ATP Tour title in Rio in February 2023 with victory over Carlos Alcaraz and his 15th in total.

His form has come in sporadic bursts since, while he returned to action last month after nearly three months out with a forearm injury, and the roar he let out at the end of the contest showed what it meant to him.

“It’s been a difficult year for me and I never really was able to gain any momentum, so it’s nice to finish the last week of the year playing for a final,” said Norrie.

“I was just back to competing for every point. It was nice to get my first indoor final as well and, regardless of who I play tomorrow, it’s going to be difficult but I’m going to enjoy the win today. I’m really happy.”

Norrie made a perfect start against the flamboyant Moutet with an immediate break of serve and looked in complete control of the contest when he broke for a third time at the beginning of the second set.

But back came Moutet with four games in row before Norrie steadied the ship and forced a tie-break.

The Frenchman snapped his racket in two in frustration after losing the opening point but looked poised to send the contest to a decider when he led 5-2 only for Norrie to win the final five points.

“He’s honestly one of my favourite players to watch, the way he moves is incredible and his hands are just another level,” said Norrie of his opponent.

“I knew it was going to be tough, I’ve played him before last year in Paris and the crowd was tough. You guys (fans) were tough today as well but thank you everyone for making it a great atmosphere.”

Norrie will take on either American Alex Michelsen or another Frenchman, Benjamin Bonzi, on Saturday.