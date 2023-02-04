Jump to content

Cameron Norrie wraps up Great Britain’s spot at Davis Cup Finals

Norrie put the visitors 3-1 up in Colombia after Dan Evans and Neal Skupski secured a vital doubles point.

Pa Sport Staff
Saturday 04 February 2023 22:00
Cameron Norrie sent Great Britain through (Fernando Vergara/AP)
Cameron Norrie sent Great Britain through (Fernando Vergara/AP)
(AP)

Cameron Norrie secured Great Britain’s place in this year’s Davis Cup Finals with victory in his second singles rubber of their qualifier in Colombia.

Norrie came through a tense encounter against Nicolas Mejia in Bogota 6-4 6-4 on Saturday to hand Britain an unassailable 3-1 lead.

His success came after Dan Evans and Neal Skupski had beaten Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah in the doubles earlier in the day to put the visitors ahead for the first time in the tie.

The day had begun with the score level at 1-1 after the sides took a victory each in Friday’s opening singles rubbers.

Norrie, who beat Nicolas Barrientos on the first day, saw off Mejia in just over two hours on his second match point.

