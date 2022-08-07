Cameron Norrie falls to Daniil Medvedev in Los Cabos final

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Cameron Norrie fell just short of his third ATP Tour title of the year as he went down in straight sets to Daniil Medvedev in the final of the Abierto de Tenis Mifel.

World number 12 Norrie won the tournament in Los Cabos, Mexico last year but faced a tall task defending his crown against the top-ranked Medvedev.

Little separated the two in a tense first set as both players converted their early opportunities.

British number one Norrie successfully repelled a set point at 5-4 but was unable to prevent Medvedev converting on his second attempt.

The Russian was in cruise control from there, racing home in the second to capture his 14th tour-level trophy with a 7-5 6-0 win.

It marks Medvedev’s first tour victory since last year’s US Open.

Daniil Medvedev claimed his first tour victory since last year’s US Open (PA Archive) (PA Archive)

“I fought as hard as I could do, but Daniil was too good,” said Norrie, 26. “Well done to you and your team. You definitely deserve it this week.

“I just want to say a big thank you to everyone for supporting me. I love playing in Mexico and that is the reason why I come back. I really feel good here.”