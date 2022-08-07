Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Cameron Norrie falls to Daniil Medvedev in Los Cabos final

It marks Medvedev’s first tour victory since last year’s US Open.

Pa Sport Staff
Sunday 07 August 2022 05:27
Cameron Norrie has fallen just short of his third ATP Tour title, going down in straight sets to Daniil Medvedev in the final of the Abierto de Tenis Mifel (John Walton/PA)
Cameron Norrie has fallen just short of his third ATP Tour title, going down in straight sets to Daniil Medvedev in the final of the Abierto de Tenis Mifel (John Walton/PA)
(PA Wire)

Cameron Norrie has fallen just short of his third ATP Tour title, going down in straight sets to Daniil Medvedev in the final of the Abierto de Tenis Mifel.

The 12th-ranked Brit won the tournament in Los Cabos, Mexico last year, but faced a tall task defending his crown against the world number one.

Little separated the two in a tense first set as both players converted their early opportunities.

Norrie was able to repel a set point at 5-4, but was unable to prevent Medvedev converting on his second attempt.

Recommended

The Russian was in cruise control from there, racing home in the second to capture his 14th tour-level trophy with a 7-5 6-0 win.

It marks Medvedev’s first tour victory since last year’s US Open.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in