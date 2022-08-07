Cameron Norrie falls to Daniil Medvedev in Los Cabos final
It marks Medvedev’s first tour victory since last year’s US Open.
Cameron Norrie has fallen just short of his third ATP Tour title, going down in straight sets to Daniil Medvedev in the final of the Abierto de Tenis Mifel.
The 12th-ranked Brit won the tournament in Los Cabos, Mexico last year, but faced a tall task defending his crown against the world number one.
Little separated the two in a tense first set as both players converted their early opportunities.
Norrie was able to repel a set point at 5-4, but was unable to prevent Medvedev converting on his second attempt.
The Russian was in cruise control from there, racing home in the second to capture his 14th tour-level trophy with a 7-5 6-0 win.
It marks Medvedev’s first tour victory since last year’s US Open.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.