Cameron Norrie falls to Daniil Medvedev in Los Cabos final

Cameron Norrie has fallen just short of his third ATP Tour title, going down in straight sets to Daniil Medvedev in the final of the Abierto de Tenis Mifel.

The 12th-ranked Brit won the tournament in Los Cabos, Mexico last year, but faced a tall task defending his crown against the world number one.

Little separated the two in a tense first set as both players converted their early opportunities.

Norrie was able to repel a set point at 5-4, but was unable to prevent Medvedev converting on his second attempt.

The Russian was in cruise control from there, racing home in the second to capture his 14th tour-level trophy with a 7-5 6-0 win.

It marks Medvedev’s first tour victory since last year’s US Open.