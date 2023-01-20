Australian Open day five: Cameron Norrie among the seeds to bow out

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

British number one Cameron Norrie exited the Australian Open in the third round with defeat by young Czech Jiri Lehecka.

There was another big upset in the men’s draw, with two-time finalist Daniil Medvedev beaten by American Sebastian Korda.

Women’s top seed Iga Swiatek lost only a single game against Cristina Bucsa to set up a clash with Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina while Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff are also safely through.

Picture of the day

Shot of the day

Tweet of the day

Back in action

After missing the Australian Open with a leg injury, world number one Carlos Alcaraz has hit the practice court.

Fallen seeds

Women: Maria Sakkari (6), Madison Keys (10), Danielle Collins (13)Men: Daniil Medvedev (7), Cameron Norrie (11), Frances Tiafoe (16), Denis Shapovalov (20), Francisco Cerundolo (28)

Who’s up next?

Andy Murray returns to Margaret Court Arena to take on Roberto Bautista Agut in the night session on Saturday.

The Scot will hope to have pulled up in reasonable shape from his late-night epic against Thanasi Kokkinakis, while Dan Evans is on the same court earlier against fifth seed Andrey Rublev.

Novak Djokovic faces a serious test of his dodgy left hamstring against Grigor Dimitrov, and Caroline Garcia and Aryna Sabalenka are the leading women in action.