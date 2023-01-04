Jump to content

Cameron Norrie levels Great Britain’s United Cup tie with USA

Katie Swan had earlier been beaten by Madison Keys.

Pa Sport Staff
Wednesday 04 January 2023 07:45
Cameron Norrie celebrates after beating Taylor Fritz 6-4 5-7 6-4 (Mark Baker/AP).
Cameron Norrie celebrates after beating Taylor Fritz 6-4 5-7 6-4 (Mark Baker/AP).
(AP)

Cameron Norrie drew Great Britain level in their United Cup tie against the USA as he edged past Taylor Fritz in Sydney.

After the ‘city final’ had begun with Katie Swan being defeated by Madison Keys, Norrie got the better of Fritz across three sets over two hours and 15 minutes at Ken Rosewall Arena.

The British number one made the decisive break in the ninth game of the third set as he triumphed 6-4 5-7 6-4.

GB had earlier gone 1-0 down as Keys came from behind to beat Swan 2-6 6-3 6-4.

The tie continues with Harriet Dart facing Jennifer Pegula and Dan Evans then taking on Frances Tiafoe.

If that leaves the score at 2-2, it will go down to a mixed doubles contest, with Dart and Evans set to play Pegula and Tiafoe.

The winner advances to the semi-finals that start on Friday, as will the best runner-up from the three city finals.

