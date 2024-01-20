Australian Open day seven: Cameron Norrie breaks new ground as Iga Swiatek falls

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Cameron Norrie claimed the best grand slam win of his career at the Australian Open against Casper Ruud to make the second week for the first time.

But world number one Iga Swiatek is out after being stunned in three sets by Czech teenager Linda Noskova, opening the women’s draw right up.

Carlos Alcaraz benefited from the retirement of Shang Juncheng after little over an hour, while Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev also won.

Picture of the day

Quote of the day

Son, nobody wants to see you play tennis at 3am so please hurry up. Alexander Zverev reveals his father's pre-match advice

Tweet of the day

Stat of the day

Happy slam

Fallen seeds

Women: Iga Swiatek (1), Jelena Ostapenko (11), Emma Navarro (27)

Men: Casper Ruud (11), Tommy Paul (14), Ugo Humbert (21), Felix Auger-Aliassime (27), Tallon Griekspoor (28)

Who’s up next?

Defending women’s champion Aryna Sabalenka is likely to face her first real test against big-hitting American Amanda Anisimova.

Novak Djokovic plays in the day session for the first time this fortnight against France’s Adrian Mannarino while home hope Alex De Minaur meets fifth seed Andrey Rublev at night.

Coco Gauff plays Pole Magdalena Frech, and 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva will look to reach her first grand slam quarter-final against Barbora Krejcikova.