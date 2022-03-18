Britain’s Cameron Norrie knocked out of Indian Wells in quarter finals
Norrie had strong starts in both sets before he was overwhelmed by his 18-year-old Spanish opponent.
Reigning Indian Wells champion Cameron Norrie has been knocked out of this year’s tournament in a 6-4 6-3 loss to Carlos Alcaraz.
The British number one had strong starts in both sets against the 18-year-old Spaniard, but Alcaraz managed to fight back both times and win in straight sets.
Norrie hit 24 winners to Alcaraz’s 38 and converted 49 per cent of his break points to Alcaraz’s 68 per cent.
In his post-match interview, Alcaraz said he had “no words to describe” his feelings as he moved on to his first semi-final in a Masters 1000 tournament.
He will next face countryman Rafael Nadal in the semi-finals.
Nadal had earlier beaten Australia’s Nick Kyrgios 7-6(0), 5-7, 6-4 to take his winning streak to 19.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.