Britain’s Cameron Norrie knocked out of Indian Wells in quarter finals

Norrie had strong starts in both sets before he was overwhelmed by his 18-year-old Spanish opponent.

Meg Hill
Friday 18 March 2022 05:15
Reigning Indian Wells champion Cameron Norrie has been knocked out of this year’s tournament in a 6-4 6-3 loss to Carlos Alcaraz.

The British number one had strong starts in both sets against the 18-year-old Spaniard, but Alcaraz managed to fight back both times and win in straight sets.

Norrie hit 24 winners to Alcaraz’s 38 and converted 49 per cent of his break points to Alcaraz’s 68 per cent.

In his post-match interview, Alcaraz said he had “no words to describe” his feelings as he moved on to his first semi-final in a Masters 1000 tournament.

He will next face countryman Rafael Nadal in the semi-finals.

Nadal had earlier beaten Australia’s Nick Kyrgios 7-6(0), 5-7, 6-4 to take his winning streak to 19.

