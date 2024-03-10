Cameron Norrie reveals Indian Wells aspirations after second-round win

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Cameron Norrie is eyeing another deep run at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells after advancing to the third round.

The British number one was the 2021 champion and came through against Lorenzo Sonego 6-3 6-4.

It was a clinical performance by Norrie, who won the important moments as he hit fewer winners than his Italian opponent and the same amount of unforced errors.

He took early control, breaking in the fourth game and, then after saving break points, he served out the first set.

Sonego took a 2-0 lead early in the second, but Norrie wrestled back control, with five successive games putting him on the brink of victory.

The Italian rallied, though, claiming one break back when Norrie was serving for the match, but the Briton got the job done at the second attempt.

“Fortunate to be through, I don’t think he played as well as he could but I’ll take it,” Norrie said on his on-court interview.

“I got sick in Rio so I have not been able to practise so much, so that’s why it was nice just to be out there playing. You take it for granted sometimes.

“It’s good memories coming here and the courts I really like, the tournament always starts again, I know I like to play well here.”

He will play either eighth seed Hubert Hurkacz or Gael Monfils in the next round.

World number one Novak Djokovic was challenged in his match with Aleksandar Vukic, ultimately prevailing 6-2 5-7 6-3.

After Djokovic wrapped up the first set in just 34 minutes, Vukic powered his way back into the match in the second, using his brutal forehand to even the score at one set-a-piece.

However, the veteran Djokovic resettled in the third, picking up the decisive break in the fifth game of the third set before clinching the result in two hours and 10 minutes.