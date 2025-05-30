Jacob Fearnley inspired by Cameron Norrie exploits

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jacob Fearnley admits Cameron Norrie is an inspiration to him ahead of Saturday’s battle of Britain at the French Open.

Norrie and Fearnley both attended the Texas Christian University in America before transitioning to life on the ATP Tour.

Now the British duo are set to meet for the first time for a place in the fourth round at Roland Garros.

“It’s an interesting one. I know Cam very well. We both went to TCU in America although we didn’t cross paths there,” said 23-year-old Fearnley.

“I think to see a guy going to the college that I went to, seeing how well he did coming out of college, it was just inspiring.

“It kind of showed me that it was possible, that the coaches at TCU and the work that he put in at TCU could get him to the Tour.

“When he won the title at Indian Wells it’s just very inspiring really. I think he’s done amazing things on the Tour.

“He competes so hard, fights every match, fights every point. You can see that he really leaves it all out there. So that’s something that I admire.”

Former British number one Norrie has endured a tough 18 months, his ranking having dropped to a lowly 81.

The 29-year-old has been in the third round on three previous occasions but his run this year has still come as something of a surprise.

“I’m happy to be through and enjoying my tennis again,” he said. “I feel like I have a really good game for the clay in general.

“I think it’s down to if I’m moving well and giving nothing away. I can be really difficult to beat.”

Fearnley is set to break into the world’s top 50 despite having never played a professional match on clay before this year.

“He has had unreal results,” added Norrie. “This is his first clay season and he has played unreal. It is going to be tough playing him.”