Cameron Norrie hoping to have Jon Bon Jovi’s support at Wimbledon

Cameron Norrie still has business to attend to at the French Open but the British number one is looking forward to having celebrity backing at Wimbledon this summer.

Norrie could hardly be described as a rock and roll tennis player but he revealed an unlikely friendship earlier this year when he hit with singing superstar Jon Bon Jovi.

Bon Jovi watched Norrie in Miami and the 27-year-old is hoping to see him in his player box at the All England Club.

“It was so cool to play with him,” said Norrie, whose girlfriend knows one of Bon Jovi’s sons.

“He is really liking tennis more and more, and I think he’s going to make an appearance at Wimbledon and come watch. So it’s cool to see him enjoying it. To meet him and to hang out with him was great.

“I’m not really the biggest of his fans. Obviously I respect his music and I know a lot of his songs. It’s cool to see him getting involved in tennis and liking it. He’s playing almost every day.

“I’ll hopefully see him hitting some balls over Wimbledon time. I’m sure he’ll be enjoying Wimbledon. I think he has a couple of shows planned in British summertime as well.”

Norrie will try to break new ground at Roland Garros on Friday when he takes on talented young Italian Lorenzo Musetti in the third round.

The British number one is through to this stage for the third year in a row but has never been further, and to do so he must reverse the result of a clash on clay in Barcelona a few weeks ago.

“I was playing at such a high level with him and I lost a bit of concentration and a bit of focus, and my level dropped a lot, but I was able to figure out ways to win points,” said Norrie of 21-year-old Musetti.

“I think I have a pretty decent game to play him but I’m going to have to play really, really well. His best surface is clay and he’s had a lot of really tough matches.

“He took Djokovic to five here, so he can play well. I think it’s a really tough draw and I’m really going to have to play my best with him to have a chance. He beat me in the last one so, good guy, good third round. I’m expecting a tough match.”

While Musetti represents a step up from his previous opponents, Norrie will no doubt be relieved not to have to take on the French crowd again after his victories over Benoit Paire and Lucas Pouille.

The Paire clash was a five-set rollercoaster but Norrie lost only seven games against Pouille and played down concerns over the strapping under his left knee.

“In the first round with Benoit, I hit a smash at the back of the court early in the second set and I felt it a little bit,” he said.

“I think as tennis players we’re dealing with a few niggles here and there. I’ve been working hard with my team to make sure I’m getting my body as ready as possible.

“I was able to play with no problem, so it was a good sign. I was really happy with how I moved and reacted and returned and made a lot of first balls. It definitely didn’t hinder my performance at all.”

While Norrie has been the only British singles player remaining in Paris since Monday, representation in the doubles is still going strong.

Jamie Murray and his New Zealand partner Michael Venus moved through to the third round with a 6-1 7-5 victory over Colombians Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah on Thursday.

Murray linked up with Venus following the retirement of his former partner Bruno Soares last year and the pair have already won three titles together, including in Geneva last week.

“We did really well,” said Murray. “I think we played a really good match. We knew we’d have to play well to get those guys. I’ve played them so many times.

“We did a lot of good things today so I’m happy. I’m excited about where the team is right now and where we can get to.”