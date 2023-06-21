Cameron Norrie comes from a set down to reach Queen’s quarter-finals

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

British number one Cameron Norrie came from a set down to reach the quarter-finals of the cinch Championships.

Norrie, the fifth seed, dropped the opener against Australian Jordan Thompson but then lost just five more games in a 4-6 6-3 6-2 victory at Queen’s Club.

World number 76 Thompson was inspired in the first set, which he sealed with a stunning cross-court backhand winner.

But the 29-year-old’s forehand let him down badly as Norrie broke for 4-2 on his way to levelling the match.

Norrie broke in the first game of the decider, but he had to save three break points as he served for the match before completing the victory in just under two hours to reach a sixth quarter-final this year.

He said: “I think it was the perfect match. Jordan really likes the grass and in the first set he played a couple of good points to beat me.

I want to keep pushing for more, especially in the bigger tournaments Cameron Norrie

“I thought I’d played great so I didn’t have to change too much. I came out with a lot of energy in the third set and that’s what got me through.

“It’s really good to be that consistent but you always want more as a tennis player. I want to keep pushing for more, especially in the bigger tournaments.

Norrie was due to play doubles with Andy Murray later on Wednesday evening but the two-time Wimbledon champion, who lost in the singles on Tuesday, withdrew through fatigue.