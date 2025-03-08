Cameron Norrie and Katie Boulter recover to claim wins at Indian Wells

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cameron Norrie and Katie Boulter both came from a set down to book their places in the third round of the BNP Paribas Open.

Norrie, who won the title at Indian Wells in 2021, beat Czech 23rd seed Jiri Lehecka 3-6 6-4 7-5.

Dominant first serves provided precious few openings in the first two sets, Lehecka claiming the only break in the opener.

Norrie took his first break opportunity to level and saved a number of break points before taking his chance to seal a place in the last 32.

He will face 10th seed Tommy Paul, who dispatched his fellow American Tristan Boyer 6-3 6-1.

In the women’s draw, 25th seed Boulter saw off Romania’s Irina-Camelia Begu 6-7 6-3 6-0.

Both players grabbed a break of serve in the opening set, Begu seizing the initiative to win the tie break for the loss of just two points.

But Boulter, playing her first match since the Australia Open because of a foot injury, hit back to level and powered to victory in the deciding set.

The British number one will face seventh seed Elena Rybakina after the former Wimbledon champion beat Suzan Lamens 6-3 6-3.

Number two seed Iga Swiatek needed just 61 minutes to beat France’s Caroline Garcia 6-2 6-0, while fourth seed Jessica Pegula eased past Magda Linette 6-4 6-2.

Men’s top seed Alexander Zverev admitted he was “playing terribly” after losing to Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor 4-6 7-6 7-6.

Griekspoor needed six match points before completing the victory in more than three hours.

Fourth seed Casper Ruud also went out, losing 7-6 3-6 6-2 to American Marcos Giron.

Eighth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas beat Thiago Seyboth Wild 6-2 6-4 to set up a clash with former Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini, a 6-2 7-6 winner over Australian Chris O’Connell, while 12th seed Holger Rune beat Corentin Moutet 6-2 6-4.