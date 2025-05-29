Cameron Norrie eases past Federico Gomez to reach French Open third round

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cameron Norrie equalled his best French Open run and set up a third-round battle of Britain after beating Federico Gomez in straight sets.

The British number three made hard work of the first set against Argentinian powerhouse Gomez, but eventually cantered over the line 7-6 (7) 6-2 6-1.

He will face Edinburgh-born Jacob Fearnley, who before this year had never played a professional match on clay, for a place in round four.

Gomez was appearing in his first grand slam main draw aged 28 and as a lucky loser having been beaten in the final round of qualifying.

Built more like a Pumas prop-forward than a tennis player, the world number 144 was like a human wrecking ball at the back of a cramped Court 13.

At one stage Gomez narrowly avoiding barging into a line judge, tripped over an advertising board and still won the point.

Norrie needed seven set points to take the first set but it knocked the stuffing out of Gomez, who won just three more games and was limping by the end of the two hour 14-minute encounter.

Norrie, who shocked 11th seed Daniil Medvedev in the first round, said: “It was a completely different kind of a match today – different emotions going into the match being the favourite.

“I played a very steady kind of six, seven out of 10 for the whole time.”

Fearnley was a set up on Ugo Humbert, but a break down at 3-4 in the second, when the Frenchman turned his ankle in a nasty fall on the baseline and was forced to retire from the match.