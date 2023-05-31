French Open day four: Cameron Norrie plays the role of villain again

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Cameron Norrie played the villain’s role again by taking out his second French opponent, this time Lucas Pouille, to reach the third round at Roland Garros.

After his five-set victory over Benoit Paire, Norrie had a much more comfortable time in a 6-1 6-3 6-3 win over Pouille to set up a clash with young Italian Lorenzo Musetti.

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz both made it through to the last 32 without any real alarms but Caroline Garcia, the biggest home hope, is out.

Picture of the day

Tweet of the day

Nick Kyrgios will wake up happy after Thanasi Kokkinakis’ five-set victory over Stan Wawrinka.

Shot of the day

Upset of the day

Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova have dominated women’s doubles recently and were looking to win a fifth straight grand slam title. So a first-round loss to Ulrikke Eikeri of Norway and Japan’s Eri Hozumi was a shock and a half.

Birthday girl

Fallen seeds

Men: Roberto Bautista Agut (19), Sebastian Korda (24)

Women: Caroline Garcia (5), Liudmila Samsonova (15), Jelena Ostapenko (17), Zheng Qinwen (19)

Who’s up next?

Defending women’s champion Iga Swiatek continues her campaign for a third title in Paris against American Claire Liu.

Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina meets teenage Czech Linda Noskova while Coco Gauff takes on Austria’s Julia Grabher.

In the men’s draw, the withdrawal of Gael Monfils means Alexander Zverev plays in the night session against Alex Molcan, with fourth seed Casper Ruud opening proceedings against Giulio Zeppieri.