Cameron Norrie through to last eight in Lyon

British men’s number one Cameron Norrie booked his place in the quarter-finals of the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon with a straight sets victory over Francisco Cerundolo.

World number 11 Norrie, the tournament’s top seed, was given a bye into the second round but wasted little time in progressing 6-4 6-4 against Argentina’s Cerundolo.

Norrie will next face Sebastian Baez, the seventh seed, who beat Belgian Oscar Otte in three sets.

Sebastian Baez is next up for Norrie (Andrew Medichini/AP) (AP)

Having reached the final of the ATP 250 event last year, Norrie is focused on further progress.

“It is so nice to be here in Lyon. In the park it is pretty relaxed and perfect preparation before Roland Garros,” Norrie said courtside after his victory, broadcast by Amazon Prime Video Sport.

“I am really happy with the way I managed myself. It was not easy, Francisco is a great player, especially on the clay.

“Sebastian (Baez) has had a really great year so far and he really likes the clay, winning a title already, so it is going to be another great match for me. Most of all I am going to try to enjoy my matches here this week.”

British women’s number two Heather Watson lost her second-round match at the WTA Strasbourg event against Polish eighth seed Magda Linette in straight sets, 6-1 6-1.