Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

I love playing in Mexico – Cameron Norrie eyes up third ATP Tour title this year

The British number one battled to a 6-4 3-6 6-3 victory in the semi-finals.

Pa Sport Staff
Saturday 06 August 2022 07:51
Cameron Norrie reached the final in Los Cabos (John Walton/PA)
Cameron Norrie reached the final in Los Cabos (John Walton/PA)
(PA Wire)

Defending champion Cameron Norrie set up a clash with world number one Daniil Medvedev in the Abierto de Tenis Mifel final with victory over Felix Auger-Aliassime.

The British number one battled to a 6-4 3-6 6-3 victory over the Canadian second seed in two hours and 19 minutes in the second semi-final in Los Cabos, Mexico.

Norrie’s success, his first over Auger-Aliassime in five meetings, kept the third seed on course for a third ATP Tour title this year.

He will now face Medvedev, who saw off fourth seed Miomir Kecmanovic 7-6 6-1 to guarantee top spot in the world rankings until at least the end of the US Open next month.

Recommended

Norrie told reporters: “You always want to defend the title but it is complicated. The start was difficult but I played very well after losing the second set.

“I try to play in my best level and it is incredible to return to the final. I love playing in Mexico.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in