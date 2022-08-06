I love playing in Mexico – Cameron Norrie eyes up third ATP Tour title this year

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Defending champion Cameron Norrie set up a clash with world number one Daniil Medvedev in the Abierto de Tenis Mifel final with victory over Felix Auger-Aliassime.

The British number one battled to a 6-4 3-6 6-3 victory over the Canadian second seed in two hours and 19 minutes in the second semi-final in Los Cabos, Mexico.

Norrie’s success, his first over Auger-Aliassime in five meetings, kept the third seed on course for a third ATP Tour title this year.

He will now face Medvedev, who saw off fourth seed Miomir Kecmanovic 7-6 6-1 to guarantee top spot in the world rankings until at least the end of the US Open next month.

Norrie told reporters: “You always want to defend the title but it is complicated. The start was difficult but I played very well after losing the second set.

“I try to play in my best level and it is incredible to return to the final. I love playing in Mexico.”