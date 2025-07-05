Cameron Norrie rekindling memories of the summer of 22 with Wimbledon run

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cameron Norrie’s current Wimbledon exploits are conjuring memories of his celebrated run to the semi-finals.

The world number 61 faces Chilean qualifier Nicolas Jarry in the fourth round on Sunday as he bids to keep alive British interest in the men’s singles draw.

Norrie was beaten in four sets by seven-time champion Novak Djokovic in the last four of the Championships in 2022 – by far his best performance at a grand slam.

Following successive Court One victories over 12th seed Frances Tiafoe and Italian Mattia Bellucci after a round-one win against Roberto Bautista Agut, he sees similarities with the summer of three years ago.

“From the beginning of the tournament I was here to play and compete,” said Norrie.

“It’s obviously nice to be through. But I’m most proud I’m just enjoying match for match.

“It just feels kind of like when I obviously made that run there, the weather was unbelievable that year, so sunny.

“It was so much fun that year. It feels a little bit like that right now. It feels very normal. But still a long way to go obviously. Nothing to get too carried away with.”

Norrie reached a career-best ranking of eighth following his Centre Court showdown with eventual winner Djokovic, which followed glory at Indian Wells the previous October.

Yet, in part due to a torn bicep suffered last summer, he had plummeted to 91st in the world by April of this year.

The 29-year-old could become only the third British man in more than 50 years – after Tim Henman and Andy Murray – to reach two Wimbledon quarter-finals.

“The beginning of this year I was struggling a little bit with expectations, wanting to play well and wanting to win and wanting to do well, not really taking care of the fundamentals so much,” he said.

“I’ve come to enjoy this tournament. I want to keep doing that and keep giving people, my friends, my family, my team, something to cheer about.

“As a kid you dream about playing here at Wimbledon. If I would have seen myself here playing and competing, I would have been super proud.”

Big-serving world number 143 Jarry is aiming to reach the maiden major quarter-final of his career.

After coming through qualifying in Roehampton, he fought back from two sets down to knock out eighth seed Holger Rune in the first round and then dispatched American Learner Tien and Brazilian teenage sensation Joao Fonseca.

The 6ft 6ins 29-year-old won his only previous tour level meeting with Norrie, a straight-sets success at the 2018 Miami Open.

“It’s a great match to play, I’m excited for it,” said Norrie.

“I think he’s one of the most dangerous players on the tour when he’s confident, and he is confident.

“He beat Holger in a crazy match. I think he looks like a guy with nothing to lose. He’s so dangerous.

“He’s got one of the best serves on tour. I think he likes the grass a lot.

“I’m going to have to really raise my level from how I played (in round three).”