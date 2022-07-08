Jump to content
In pictures: Cameron Norrie beaten by Novak Djokovic in Wimbledon semi-finals

The best pictures from the All England Club as home hope Norrie took on defending champion Novak Djokovic.

Pa Sport Staff
Friday 08 July 2022 18:46
(AFP via Getty Images)

Cameron Norrie gave Centre Court cause to dream before his brilliant Wimbledon run came to an end with a semi-final loss to defending champion Novak Djokovic.

The British number one, who had never previously been past the third round of a grand slam, had taken full advantage of a favourable draw to become just the fourth home player in the Open era to make the last four in the men’s singles here.

But trying to beat Djokovic, who has not lost a match at Wimbledon since 2017, was a completely different challenge and, although Norrie made a superb start, the top seed hit back emphatically to win 2-6 6-3 6-2 6-4 and set up a mouth-watering final against Nick Kyrgios on Sunday.

In extending his run of successive grass-court victories to 27, six-time Wimbledon champion Djokovic becomes the first man to reach 32 grand slam finals, while he has only lost one of his last 19 slam semi-finals.

Norrie will undoubtedly be disappointed that he could not make a first slam final but the ninth seed has shown that he fully belongs with the world’s best and that he can have more chances in the future.

Here, the PA news agency tells the story of the day in pictures.

Fans were taking in some early tennis action on a glorious Friday morning at Wimbledon (Adam Davy/PA)
(PA Wire)
Novak Djokovic got in an early practice session (Steven Paston/PA)
(PA Wire)
Cameron Norrie was a popular man after his practice (John Walton/PA)
(PA Wire)
Spectators claimed their places on Henman Hill early (Zac Goodwin/PA)
(PA Wire)
There were plenty of Djokovic supporters in the grounds (Steven Paston/PA)
(PA Wire)
Centre Court gave the duo a rousing reception (Zac Goodwin/PA)
(PA Wire)
Norrie made an early break of serve (John Walton/PA)
(PA Wire)
Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton were among the stars from the entertainment world in the Royal Box (Adam Davy/PA)
(PA Wire)
Djokovic produced a stunning shot to win a point (John Walton/PA)
(PA Wire)
But Norrie raced away with the first set (Zac Goodwin/PA)
(PA Wire)
People on the hill tried to avoid sunburn (Steven Paston/PA)
(PA Wire)
Djokovic switched his attire as he fought back in the second set (Adam Davy/PA)
(PA Wire)
Coleen and Wayne Rooney watched on from the stands (Adam Davy/PA)
(PA Wire)
The 20-time grand slam champion started to move through the gears (Adam Davy/PA)
(PA Wire)
Norrie struggled on his second serve (John Walton/PA)
(PA Wire)
Djokovic took a two sets to one lead (John Walton/PA)
(PA Wire)
The atmosphere on Centre Court and the hill quietened down (Steven Paston/PA)
(PA Wire)
Norrie was broken again at the start of the fourth set (Zac Goodwin/PA)
(PA Wire)
And Djokovic went on to complete a 2-6 6-3 6-2 6-4 victory (John Walton/PA)
(PA Wire)

Djokovic reached an eighth Wimbledon final and will look for a seventh title (Adam Davy/PA)
(PA Wire)
Norrie thanks Centre Court for the last time this year (John Walton/PA)
(PA Wire)

