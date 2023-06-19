Cameron Norrie targeting deep Wimbledon run after impressive start at Queen’s

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Cameron Norrie insists there is no reason why he cannot enjoy another sparkling summer on home soil after getting his grass court campaign off to a winning start at Queen’s.

The British No.1, reached the semi-finals of Wimbledon last year before falling to Novak Djokovic despite taking the first set against the Serb.

And he made a strong return to grass with a 6-4 7-6 (5) victory over Djokovic’s compatriot Miomir Kecmanovic at the LTA’s cinch Championships as he looks to bounce back from a disappointing French Open.

Norrie exited in the third round at Roland-Garros in a straight sets defeat to Lorenzo Musetti, but believes he is more than capable of a deep run at SW19 following some valuable post-Paris introspection.

“I don’t see why I can’t go deep in these tournaments, I just need to keep my head down and keep playing well,” said Norrie.

“When I am not bringing that same energy point in, point out, I don’t really stand a chance with these guys. A couple of times in the clay season I dropped my energy and it showed, the other guys were all over me.

“I had a really disappointing clay season. I had some big goals to do well there so I was really disappointed to come away from the French [Open].

“I had a couple of days to reflect and put that behind me. I was hitting the ball so well on the first days on the grass and I think it was good memories from last year.

“I had a really good block so I am feeling as good as I can and as prepared as I can.”

Cameron Norrie eases into second round at Queen’s after straight set victory over Miomir Kecmanovic (EPA)

Norrie will be joined in the second round by wildcard Ryan Peniston, after the 27-year-old stunned French No.1 Ugo Humbert 6-4 6-2 in the opening match of the tournament.

More than 200 places separate the pair in the world rankings, but Peniston was in superb form as he made a strong return to the tournament where he reached the quarter-finals last year, overcoming Casper Ruud and Francisco Cerundolo in the process.

Injury has hampered his progress since, but Peniston was pleased to be back on a court that holds such fond memories.

“It is pretty tough to say that it’s not my favourite court,” he said. “I have had some amazing emotions out there and had so much fun out on that court.

“Coming out on court you are always nervous but I felt less nervous than I was last year which is a nice thing. I feel like I was able to enjoy it a bit more as I knew what to expect and could have some fun at the same time.

“It feels great to win, anytime of the year. I am trying to do my best and take each match by itself. I am enjoying myself and why not try and win every one I can.”

Wildcard Ryan Peniston was in fine form as he stunned French No.1 Ugo Humbert (EPA)

But the pair will not be joined by British No.2 Dan Evans after he crashed out at the first hurdle in a straight sets defeat to Sebastian Korda.

Evans was comfortably beaten 6-4 7-5 and admits he is finding it tough to enjoy the sport in his current rut of results.

“I am not looking forward to playing any tennis at the minute, it’s tough,” he admitted. “When you feel no confidence it is not a good spot to be in.

“I would love to say I am looking forward to playing my next match but I am not and that is the honest truth. There is no magic formula in this game to get the wins. I have to compete hard, harder than I did today and be better mentally.

“It is becoming difficult to do that with the amount of losses. It is frustrating and a little bit embarrassing. It is hard to see what I can do next.

“Right now it is not good tennis but if you stick with it hopefully it will change, there aren’t any other answers to it.”

