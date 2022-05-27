It’s all over for Pliskova as a star is born – French Open day five

Meanwhile, Cameron Norrie seeks success after a Swede ended Dan Evans’ dreams.

Andy Sims
Friday 27 May 2022 04:30
Leolia Jeanjean stunned Karolina Pliskova (Thibault Camus/AP)
Leolia Jeanjean stunned Karolina Pliskova (Thibault Camus/AP)
(AP)

Britain’s Dan Evans was sent spinning out in the second round after a four-set defeat by Mikael Ymer.

Meanwhile a new star was born after a French wildcard ranked 227 beat the world number eight.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at day five at the French Open.

Picture of the day

Chair umpire Jaume Campistol helps Madison Keys untangle her necklace (Jean-Francois Badias/AP)
(AP)

Recommended

Match of the day

Third seed Paula Badosa had to dig deep to get past Kaja Juvan, the Spaniard eventually prevailing 7-5 3-6 6-2.

Shot of the day

France’s Hugo Gaston uses local knowledge to take a short cut.

Shock of the day

No contest. French wildcard Leolia Jeanjean, ranked 227 in the world and playing in her first grand slam at the age of 26 after giving up tennis for almost five years, stunned eighth seed Karolina Pliskova 6-2 6-2. “Even I don’t have an explanation,” she said.

Stat of the day

Jeanjean is the lowest-ranked woman to win a match against a top-10 player at the French Open since Conchita Martinez beat Lori McNeil in 1988.

Quote of the day

I thought I would have lost in the first round in two sets, and I found myself beating a top-10 player

Leoilia Jeanjean

A close shave

One young boy had a lucky escape when IIrina-Camelia Begu inadvertently bounced her racket into the crowd, just missing him. Begu was also fortunate to somehow avoid a default.

Fallen seeds

Women: Karolina Pliskova (8), Danielle Collins (9), Simona Halep (19), Ekaterina Alexandrova (30)Men: Nikoloz Basilashvili (22), Frances Tiafoe (24), Dan Evans (29).

Brit watch

Evans looked distinctly out of sorts as he slipped to a 6-3 3-6 6-2 6-3 defeat to Sweden’s Ymer to miss out on a place in the third round for the first time.

Up next

Recommended

British number one Cameron Norrie takes on Russian 21st seed Karen Khachanov as he bids to each the second week of a grand slam for the first time.  Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal are also in action while there is a tasty night match between two rising stars, Carlos Alcaraz and Sebastian Korda.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in