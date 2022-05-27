It’s all over for Pliskova as a star is born – French Open day five

Britain’s Dan Evans was sent spinning out in the second round after a four-set defeat by Mikael Ymer.

Meanwhile a new star was born after a French wildcard ranked 227 beat the world number eight.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at day five at the French Open.

Picture of the day

Chair umpire Jaume Campistol helps Madison Keys untangle her necklace (Jean-Francois Badias/AP) (AP)

Match of the day

Third seed Paula Badosa had to dig deep to get past Kaja Juvan, the Spaniard eventually prevailing 7-5 3-6 6-2.

Shot of the day

France’s Hugo Gaston uses local knowledge to take a short cut.

Shock of the day

No contest. French wildcard Leolia Jeanjean, ranked 227 in the world and playing in her first grand slam at the age of 26 after giving up tennis for almost five years, stunned eighth seed Karolina Pliskova 6-2 6-2. “Even I don’t have an explanation,” she said.

Stat of the day

Jeanjean is the lowest-ranked woman to win a match against a top-10 player at the French Open since Conchita Martinez beat Lori McNeil in 1988.

Quote of the day

I thought I would have lost in the first round in two sets, and I found myself beating a top-10 player Leoilia Jeanjean

A close shave

One young boy had a lucky escape when IIrina-Camelia Begu inadvertently bounced her racket into the crowd, just missing him. Begu was also fortunate to somehow avoid a default.

Fallen seeds

Women: Karolina Pliskova (8), Danielle Collins (9), Simona Halep (19), Ekaterina Alexandrova (30)Men: Nikoloz Basilashvili (22), Frances Tiafoe (24), Dan Evans (29).

Brit watch

Evans looked distinctly out of sorts as he slipped to a 6-3 3-6 6-2 6-3 defeat to Sweden’s Ymer to miss out on a place in the third round for the first time.

Up next

British number one Cameron Norrie takes on Russian 21st seed Karen Khachanov as he bids to each the second week of a grand slam for the first time. Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal are also in action while there is a tasty night match between two rising stars, Carlos Alcaraz and Sebastian Korda.