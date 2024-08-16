Jump to content

Cameron Norrie withdraws from US Open with injury

Norrie was forced to miss the Olympics with the problem

Jonathan Veal
Friday 16 August 2024 20:34
Cameron Norrie has withdrawn from the US Open (Mike Egerton/PA)
Cameron Norrie has withdrawn from the US Open (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

British number two Cameron Norrie has withdrawn from the US Open due to an arm injury.

Norrie was forced to miss the Olympics with the problem he picked up during preparations for Paris and he also withdrew from the Cincinnati Open this week.

He had hoped to be fit for the final grand slam of the year in New York, but has pulled out 10 days before the tournament is due to start.

“I have been working hard to get my body to full health – unfortunately my forearm injury is not recovering as soon as I would have hoped,” he said on Instagram.

“Therefore I will not be able to compete in this year’s US Open. I’ll take some rest and recharge. Can’t wait to get back to competing like a dog.”

It continues a miserable 2024 for Norrie, whose ranking has slid down to 46 amid a poor run of form.

