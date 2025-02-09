Carlos Alcaraz wins Rotterdam final to claim first indoor title of career

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Carlos Alcaraz claimed the first indoor title of his career with victory over Alex De Minaur at the ABN AMRO Open in Rotterdam.

The 21-year-old Spaniard was pushed to three sets for the third time this week but again came out on top, edging third seed De Minaur 6-4 3-6 6-2.

It was Alcaraz’s debut at the tournament, which always attracts a high-quality field, and he ended it with his first title of the season and 17th of his career.

De Minaur had lost both his previous matches against Alcaraz but he fought back strongly after the top seed had taken the opening set and forced a decider.

The early stages of the third were nip and tuck but Alcaraz’s extra power and aggression eventually told, with the Spaniard winning the final four games.

Alcaraz arrived in Rotterdam struggling with a cold and again wore a nasal strip to help his breathing.

“It’s been a really special week for me,” he said during the trophy ceremony. “Not only for the title but for the support I received from the first day.”

It was deja vu for De Minaur, who lost in the final to Jannik Sinner 12 months ago.

Addressing Alcaraz, the Australian said: “We always have some fun battles and I enjoyed my time very much on the court today. It’s been two years now with this runner-up trophy. I’m hoping I’ll get my hand on the winner’s one day.”

Meanwhile, at the Dallas Open, Denis Shapovalov claimed the biggest title of his career with a 7-6 (5) 6-3 victory over second seed Casper Ruud.

It completed a hugely impressive week for the Canadian, who defeated three top-10 players on his way to the trophy.