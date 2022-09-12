Jump to content
US Open day 14: Carlos Alcaraz reaches new heights with victory in New York

The story of the final day of action from Flushing Meadows.

Eleanor Crooks
Monday 12 September 2022 03:14
Carlos Alcaraz kisses the US Open trophy (John Minchillo/AP)
Carlos Alcaraz kisses the US Open trophy (John Minchillo/AP)
(AP)

Carlos Alcaraz achieved tennis history by winning the US Open to become the youngest ever men’s world number one.

The 19-year-old Spaniard defeated Casper Ruud 6-4 2-6 7-6 (1) 6-3 at Flushing Meadows to cap a remarkable rise to the top of the game.

Britain’s wheelchair star Alfie Hewett won his sixth grand slam singles title, denying Japan’s Shingo Kunieda the calendar Grand Slam.

Picture of the day

Carlos Alcaraz is tennis’ new superstar (Mary Altaffer/AP)
(AP)

Tweet of the day

Stat of the day

Shot of the day

Dutch dominance

Roll of honour

Women’s singles: Iga Swiatek (Poland)Men’s singles: Carlos Alcaraz (Spain)Women’s doubles: Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova (Czech Republic)Men’s doubles: Rajeev Ram (USA) and Joe Salisbury (Great Britain)Mixed doubles: Storm Sanders and John Peers (Australia)Girls’ singles: Alexandra Eala (Philippines)Boys’ singles: Martin Landaluce (Spain)Girls’ doubles: Lucie Havlickova (Czech Republic) and Diana ShnaiderBoys’ doubles: Ozan Baris and Nishesh Basavareddy (USA)Women’s wheelchair singles: Diede De Groot (Netherlands)Men’s wheelchair singles: Alfie Hewett (Great Britain)Women’s wheelchair doubles: Diede De Groot and Aniek Van Koot (Netherlands)Men’s wheelchair doubles: Martin De La Puente (Spain) and Nicolas Peifer (France)Quad wheelchair singles: Niels Vink (Netherlands)Quad wheelchair doubles: Sam Schroder and Niels Vink (Netherlands)Girls’ wheelchair singles: Jade Moreira Lanal (Brazil)Boys’ wheelchair singles: Ben Bartram (Great Britain)Girls’ wheelchair doubles: Jade Moreira Lanal (Brazil) and Maylee Phelps (USA)Boys’ wheelchair doubles: Ben Bartram and Dahnon Ward (Great Britain)

