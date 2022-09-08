Jump to content
US Open 2022: What you may have missed on day 10 including a Carlos Alcaraz marathon

The story of the 10th day of action from Flushing Meadows

Eleanor Crooks
Thursday 08 September 2022 08:47
Comments
Carlos Alcaraz lies on the court after beating Jannik Sinner (Julia Nikhinson/AP)
(AP)

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner set a new record for the latest ever finish at the US Open in their quarter-final.

Alcaraz finally clinched a five-set victory over his fellow young gun at 2.50am to book a semi-final against American Frances Tiafoe, who earlier defeated Andrey Rublev.

World number one Iga Swiatek moved into her third grand slam semi-final of the year by beating Jessica Pegula while Aryna Sabalenka defeated Karolina Pliskova.

Picture of the day

Frances Tiafoe shows his delight after beating Andrey Rublev (Seth Wenig/AP)
(AP)

Recommended

Shot of the day

Pegula drowns her sorrows

Del Potro back in town

Fallen seeds

Women: Jessica Pegula (8), Karolina Pliskova (22)Men: Andrey Rublev (9), Jannik Sinner (11)

Who’s up next?

The night session on Thursday will see the two women’s finalists decided.

Recommended

Caroline Garcia and Ons Jabeur will both bid to reach their first grand slam final in the opening match before Swiatek meets Sabalenka.

In the men’s doubles semi-finals, Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski will look to set up a battle of Britain with their respective partners Rajeev Ram and Wesley Koolhof.

