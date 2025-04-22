Carlos Alcaraz reveals injury update on eve of Madrid Open

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Carlos Alcaraz will wait for the results of medical tests before deciding to play in this week’s Madrid Open.

The Spaniard said on Tuesday that he feels fine ahead of the combined ATP and WTA tournament, but could still miss the event after experiencing discomfort in the final of the Barcelona Open last weekend.

The third-ranked Alcaraz needed treatment on his upper right leg during his straight-set loss to Holger Rune in the final on Sunday, requiring a medical timeout at 2-1 up in the second set.

He lost his momentum and did not win another game after his return as Rune won 7-6 (8-6), 6-2 for his first title since 2022.

“I feel fine physically,” the 21-year-old said. “I've had tests, and we'll see what the results say. I'm used to playing with discomfort, so let's hope I can play and enjoy Madrid.”

Alcaraz, who lifted the Monte Carlo title earlier this month, has his opening match later this week and has been drawn in the same half as three-time champion Novak Djokovic.

Alcaraz, himself a two-time champion in Madrid, winning back-to-back in 2022 and 2023, is the second seed on the red clay this week.

He slipped to third in the world rankings with defeat in Barcelona as Alexander Zverev - the top seed in Madrid - won the simultaneous event in Munich last weekend. Defending champion Andrey Rublev is the seventh seed.

19 of the top 20 men’s players are in action in Madrid, one of the most prestigious clay-court tournaments in the lead-up to the French Open at the end of May. Jannik Sinner is the only one absent as he comes to the end of his three-month doping suspension for the banned substance clostebol.