Carlos Alcaraz comes through ‘stressful’ Jan-Lennard Struff test

Carlos Alcaraz nearly had the stuffing knocked out of him by big-serving German Jan-Lennard Struff.

The defending champion looked to be cruising to a 21st consecutive match win when he breezed through the opening set.

But 6ft 4in Struff strutted his stuff in the second, firing down 139mph missiles before shocking second seed Alcaraz when he clinched the crucial break for 5-3 before levelling the match.

However Alcaraz, who needed five sets to overcome veteran Fabio Fognini in the first round, gathered himself to win 6-1 3-6 6-3 in two hours and 25 minutes.

“I knew it was going to be really difficult and I had to be focused on every shot,” said the 22-year-old Spaniard.

“His game suits the grass, big serves, coming to the net, so I’m pleased with everything I did today. Proud to get the win in four sets.

“To be honest I was suffering in every service game I did. Lots of break points down. It was stressful.”

Next up for the five-time grand slam champion is Russian 14th seed Andrey Rublev.

Taylor Fritz has been on court for so long this week he could soon be eligible for squatter’s rights.

The American fifth seed came through two marathon five-setters spread over three days to reach the third round, while a three-hour 12-minute win over Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in four has also taken its toll.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if I’m a bit sore after this match, because even though it was four, it was much more physical than my other two matches,” he said.

“I did a lot more side-to-side running in the heat as well. I wouldn’t be surprised if I’m a bit sore. But overall I’m feeling good.”

Fritz will face Australian Jordan Thompson, who beat Luciano Darderi, also in four sets.

Thompson, who is hindered by back problems, is in the last 16 for the first time.

Fiery Italian Darderi was angered when Thompson’s cap came off during a rally with the 31-year-old catching it and going on to win the point – had it hit the ground he would have lost it.

Brazil’s rising teenage star Joao Fonseca disappointed his legion of noisy fans after he lost the all-South American showdown with Nicolas Jarry.

Chilean qualifier Jarry secured a fourth-round meeting with Britain’s Cameron Norrie after a 6-3 6-4 3-6 7-6 (4) victory on a raucous Court Two.