Hey Jude! Carlos Alcaraz earns support from Real Madrid star Bellingham

The young Spaniard copied the England midfielder’s goal celebration at Flushing Meadows.

Pa Sport Staff
Thursday 07 September 2023 11:33
Carlos Alcaraz copies Jude Bellingham’s celebration (Frank Franklin II/AP)
Carlos Alcaraz copies Jude Bellingham’s celebration (Frank Franklin II/AP)
(AP)

Carlos Alcaraz paid tribute to new Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham following his quarter-final victory at the US Open.

The defending champion spread his arms wide, mimicking England midfielder Bellingham’s goal celebration, after beating Alexander Zverev in straight sets on Wednesday night.

Alcaraz posted a picture on X, formerly known as Twitter, captioned “Hey Jude!”, and tagged Bellingham.

His fellow 20-year-old responded on Thursday morning, writing: “Que maquina! (What a machine) Keep going mate.”

Alcaraz is a fan of Real and spoke earlier in the tournament about his admiration for Bellingham, who has hit the ground running in LaLiga with five goals in his first four games.

“I’m really happy to watch him play at Real Madrid,” said Alcaraz. “He’s such a great, talented player, one of the best in the world.

“I’m sure that he’s going to be the best player in the world in that position. I’m just really, really happy to have him in the team. I talk a little bit with him. He’s such a great person, as well.”

