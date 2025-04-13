Carlos Alcaraz storms back to flatten Lorenzo Musetti and win first Monte Carlo title

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Carlos Alcaraz recovered from a sluggish start to overpower Lorenzo Musetti 3-6, 6-1, 6-0 on Sunday and claim his first Monte Carlo Masters title, his biggest win since lifting the Wimbledon trophy in 2024.

After a disappointing North American swing in March, where he lost early in Miami and fell in the semi-finals at Indian Wells, the 21-year-old Spaniard roared back to form on clay, clinching his sixth Masters 1000 crown and 10th major title overall including four grand slams.

On a grey afternoon on Court Rainier III overlooking the Mediterranean sea, Alcaraz initially appeared out of sorts.

Musetti broke twice early and capitalised on 11 unforced errors from Alcaraz's forehand to take the opening set. The Italian’s variety and court craft gave him the edge against a hesitant opponent struggling to find his rhythm.

But momentum shifted in the second set.

Alcaraz began to strike with more authority and cleaned up his ground strokes, breaking twice to bag five consecutive games, completely flipping the script.

Musetti, who had played several long matches earlier in the week, began to fade physically under the Spaniard’s relentless pace, poise and power.

open image in gallery Musetti started well but was overpowered ( Getty Images )

The final set was a one-sided affair.

Alcaraz broke in the opening game and raced to a 3-0 lead, at which point Musetti received a medical timeout for treatment on his right thigh.

From there, the Spaniard did not look back, closing out the match with clinical efficiency with Musetti managing just eight points in the final set.

Alcaraz’s victory in Monte Carlo allows him to surpass Alexander Zverev, reclaiming the world number two spot in the ATP rankings and moving to the top of the 2025 ATP Race, ahead of Jannik Sinner.

World number one Sinner, meanwhile, was granted permission to return to official training facilities on Sunday after a three-month doping suspension.

Alcaraz will next play in the Barcelona Open against a qualifier, boosted by his strong Monte Carlo performance and looking to defend his Roland Garros title when that tournament begins in late May.

Reuters