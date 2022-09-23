Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Carlos Alcaraz aiming for long-term stay at the top after becoming men’s world No1

Victory at the US Open sealed both top spot and a first Grand Slam for the Spanish teenager

Sudipto Ganguly
Friday 23 September 2022 10:24
Comments
(Getty Images)

Having become the youngest player to top the men’s world rankings, 19-year-old Carlos Alcaraz is already plotting to make sure his stint as world number one is a long one.

The Spaniard climbed to the top of the ATP rankings this month when he claimed his maiden Grand Slam title at the U.S. Open at Flushing Meadows.

“One of my goals is to finish (the year) as number one,” Alcaraz was quoted as saying by the ATP website.

“Now that I’ve got there, my goal is to stay as many days, weeks and months as possible. We’re going to work for that.”

Alcaraz and fellow Spaniard Rafa Nadal, who won the Australian and French Open titles in 2022, are the only players to have sealed their spots for the ATP Finals in Turin.

Recommended

The season-ending tournament on the men’s tour is played between the top eight singles players and doubles team and Alcaraz has his eyes set on it.

“I have several tournaments before the ATP Finals and we’re going to give it our all,” said Alcaraz. “I have several important tournaments and one goal is to try and win the ATP Finals.

“You have to do what you have been doing, feel comfortable with what you do, enjoy yourself, be happy on court, play tennis - and that is what I’m going to do. That’s the secret for me. To try and forget everything else and enjoy playing tennis.”

Novak Djokovic, a 21-time Grand Slam winner, lavished praise on Alcaraz, calling the Spaniard a “great addition” to tennis.

“I congratulate Alcaraz for winning the U.S. Open,” Djokovic, who missed the U.S. Open as he has not been vaccinated against COVID-19, said on the sidelines of the Laver Cup in London.

“He did it in an incredible fashion ... He’s 19 years old and already No. 1 in the world. I mean, it’s quite amazing what he has achieved so far.

Recommended

“He’s a great addition to our sport, a great star in making. Well, he’s already realised the Grand Slam champion, so we can’t speak about him as future, because he’s already a present.”

Reuters

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in