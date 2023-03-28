Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

World number one Carlos Alcaraz eases past Tommy Paul in Miami

.

Pa Sport Staff
Tuesday 28 March 2023 22:51

Defending champion and world number one Carlos Alcaraz claimed his ninth straight win as he brushed aside Tommy Paul 6-4 6-4 in the last 16 of the Miami Open.

Alcaraz, fresh from his recent success in Indian Wells, seldom gave the American a look-in in a dominant performance which saw him hit 22 winners to book a quarter-final clash with Taylor Fritz.

The 19-year-old, who needs to win the title to retain top spot in the rankings, told atptour.com: “I played a really great match and I hope to play the same level in the quarter-final.

“I moved well and defended well and I counter-attacked, and I think if I play at that same level I will have a lot of chances to go through.”

Karen Khachanov won his first tour match against Stefanos Tsitsipas at the seventh attempt with a 7-6 (4) 6-4 success to join Alcaraz in the last eight, while Jannik Sinner was a 6-2 6-4 victor over Andrey Rublev.

Recommended

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in