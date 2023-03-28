World number one Carlos Alcaraz eases past Tommy Paul in Miami

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Defending champion and world number one Carlos Alcaraz claimed his ninth straight win as he brushed aside Tommy Paul 6-4 6-4 in the last 16 of the Miami Open.

Alcaraz, fresh from his recent success in Indian Wells, seldom gave the American a look-in in a dominant performance which saw him hit 22 winners to book a quarter-final clash with Taylor Fritz.

The 19-year-old, who needs to win the title to retain top spot in the rankings, told atptour.com: “I played a really great match and I hope to play the same level in the quarter-final.

“I moved well and defended well and I counter-attacked, and I think if I play at that same level I will have a lot of chances to go through.”

Karen Khachanov won his first tour match against Stefanos Tsitsipas at the seventh attempt with a 7-6 (4) 6-4 success to join Alcaraz in the last eight, while Jannik Sinner was a 6-2 6-4 victor over Andrey Rublev.