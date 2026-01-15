Roger Federer backs Carlos Alcaraz to complete ‘crazy’ achievement

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Roger Federer has backed Carlos Alcaraz to pull off a “crazy” achievement at the Australian Open this year.

The 22-year-old Spaniard is bidding to become the youngest man ever to complete the career grand slam of all four major titles, having claimed two crowns each at the French Open, Wimbledon and the US Open.

He is yet to go beyond the quarter-finals at Melbourne Park but goes into the year’s first slam as the top seed ahead of his great rival Jannik Sinner.

Federer was 27 when he finally claimed his first and only French Open title to complete the feat, and he said: “It’s like Rory (McIlroy) going for the Masters, those things are tough.

“But at his young age to be able to complete the career grand slam would be crazy. Let’s see if he is able to do crazy this week, and I hope he does because for the game that would be an unbelievably special moment.

“But there’s another hundred and whatever players saying, ‘We don’t agree with those plans’, so they’ll try everything to stop him.”

open image in gallery Roger Federer has a huge amount of respect for Carlos Alcaraz ( Getty Images for Laver Cup )

open image in gallery Alcaraz has won Wimbledon, the US Open and the French Open twice each but is yet to get beyond the quarter-finals at the Australian Open ( Getty )

Federer has watched the Alcaraz and Sinner takeover of men’s tennis from afar after hanging up his racket in September 2022.

The pair have shared the last eight major titles between them and at the US Open became the first men in the open era to contest three successive major finals.

“The rivalry between Alcaraz and Sinner I think is a great one, they play incredible tennis,” said Federer.

“That French Open final was unreal – not that (the sport) needed it, but it was great that we had it because I feel like for a moment the sporting world stood still and watched Paris and what was going on in that epic fifth set.

“It made it one of the greatest games we’ve ever had in our sport. I think it’s good we still live off that momentum and then they’ve backed it up by playing each other in all those other finals.

“I practised with both guys a little bit and they’re incredible ball strikers. There’s obviously more to come and I just hope they stay injury free.”

open image in gallery Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner played one of the greatest tennis matches of all time at last year’s French Open ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Federer, a six-time Australian Open winner, is back at the tournament for the first time since his final appearance on court in 2020.

He will be the headline attraction when he takes to Rod Laver Arena on Saturday for the tournament’s inaugural opening ceremony, where Andre Agassi, Patrick Rafter and Lleyton Hewitt will also take part in an exhibition match.

“I just love being back here,” said the 44-year-old. “I never actually did a whole farewell, all of a sudden it was all over. Of course I have great memories from just being here. It’s been an incredible tournament for me and one of my favourite places to play tennis.”

On picking up his racket again, Federer added: “It’s too easy and too convenient just to stay home and say, ‘I don’t need to do it’. I’m nervous, I’m excited, I’m happy I’m here.”