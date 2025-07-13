Carlos Alcaraz explains main reason he lost Wimbledon final: ‘I didn’t know what to do’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Carlos Alcaraz admits there were moments he “didn’t know what to do” in the face of Jannik Sinner’s brilliant play during their final at Wimbledon on Sunday.

Second seed Alcaraz, chasing a third consecutive title in SW19, missed out on a sixth Grand Slam after losing in four sets to fierce rival and world No 1 Sinner.

Alcaraz took the first set on Centre Court but the Italian came storming back to claim his first title at the All England Club.

Alcaraz only landed 53% of his first serves, compared to 62% for Sinner, and the Spaniard acknowledged that Sinner’s level was consistently better throughout their three-hour battle, particularly regarding how both returned each other’s second serve.

“It was all about him pushing me to the limit in every point,” Alcaraz said. “Mentally, it’s really tough to maintain. When you see the opponent playing such good tennis, I didn’t know what to do.

“From the baseline, he was better than me. The big key was the second serves, he was returning really well, then he was in a position to attack with the second ball. It’s difficult when you’re defending all the time.”

“I just gave him a lot of free points when he had a second serve. He has a big first serve, but when you have the chance to return the second serve, I had to do more with those points.

“He was serving quite easily, winning his service games quite easily. I had to better on that, but it was a great match, I think the level was really high.”

Carlos Alcaraz missed out on a third Wimbledon title ( Getty Images )

Despite his French Open final heartbreak, Sinner bounced back in impressive fashion on the grass to claim his first non-hard-court Grand Slam. Alcaraz, however, insists he was not surprised that the Italian responded so well.

“He didn't surprise me at all because I know he's a really nice player and a huge champion,” he said.

“Champions learn from the losses. I knew at the beginning that he was going to learn from that final, not going to make the same mistakes as he did in the French Open final.

“The way he played today, it was really, really high. I knew he was going to play like this. Overall, he didn't surprise me at all because I know he's a big champion.”