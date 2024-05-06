Jack Draper defeated by Casper Ruud in Madrid Open final

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jack Draper was beaten in three gruelling sets by an inspired Casper Ruud in the Madrid Open final.

The 23-year-old Briton fought back to level the match after losing the opening set, but it was three-time grand slam finalist Ruud who held the edge on the crucial points.

Draper, up to fifth in the world rankings after his brilliant run in the Spanish capital and bidding for a second ATP 1000 title in two months following his Indian Wells triumph in mid-March, fell short against the Norwegian, who triumphed 7-5 3-6 6-4 in just under two and a half hours.

Draper looked to be in control early in the first set as he set off in pursuit of a first ATP clay-court crown, forcing the first break of serve to lead 3-1, but from 5-3 down Ruud launched a superb counter-offensive.

The 14th seed reeled off four successive games, breaking back to level it up at 5-5 and taking the first set in 52 minutes.

The turnaround left Draper furious as he remonstrated with himself and his coach, but he quickly regrouped to play solidly before ripping a forehand winner to break Ruud for a second time and move 4-3 ahead.

Draper then showed resilience to fend off two break points in the next game to move 5-3 up before winning against the Ruud serve for the third time in the match to level it up at one set each.

The Briton produced a pivotal hold at 1-1 in the decider, surviving three break points in a game that lasted over 10 minutes to edge 2-1 ahead.

Both players came under heavy pressure on serve, with Draper letting slip two break points as Ruud drew level at 2-2 before winning the next two games to move 4-2 in front.

Draper was a point away from going 5-2 down, but dug deep to hold and trail 4-3, and after both players won their next service games, Ruud served for the title at 5-4.

The 26-year-old produced two excellent forehands to seal his first Masters 1000 title and climb back into the world top 10.