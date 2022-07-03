In pictures: Wimbledon celebrates 100 years of Centre Court with past champions

Wimbledon marked 100 years of Centre Court with a special celebration on Sunday.

Close to 30 past singles champions, including Rod Laver, Bjorn Borg, Billie Jean King, Chris Evert, Venus Williams, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray and Roger Federer, made appearances while there was a singing cameo from Sir Cliff Richard.

Here, the PA news agency picks out the best pictures from the occasion.

The retiring Sue Barker and three-time men’s champion John McEnroe presented the ceremony (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

Sir Cliff Richard rolled back the years by singing ‘Summer Holiday’ (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

Laura Robson, Asia Muhammad and Eden Silva had a close-up view of the performance (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

Tim Henman made an appearance (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

Pat Cash, left, Conchita Martinez, centre, and Martina Hingis were among the former champions introduced to the crowd (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

Bjorn Borg, centre, was introduced to the crowd by his great former rival McEnroe (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

Andy Murray, left, received a loud ovation while the reception for the controversial Margaret Court, right, was not as effusive as the others (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

Lleyton Hewitt, Rod Laver, Venus Williams, Marion Bartoli, Billie Jean King and Angelique Kerber (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)