In pictures: Wimbledon celebrates 100 years of Centre Court with past champions

Almost 30 former winners of the singles championships returned to SW19 to mark the occasion.

Pa Sport Staff
Sunday 03 July 2022 14:57
Former Wimbledon champions line up on Centre Court (John Walton/PA)
Former Wimbledon champions line up on Centre Court (John Walton/PA)
(PA Wire)

Wimbledon marked 100 years of Centre Court with a special celebration on Sunday.

Close to 30 past singles champions, including Rod Laver, Bjorn Borg, Billie Jean King, Chris Evert, Venus Williams, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray and Roger Federer, made appearances while there was a singing cameo from Sir Cliff Richard.

Here, the PA news agency picks out the best pictures from the occasion.

The retiring Sue Barker and three-time men’s champion John McEnroe presented the ceremony (John Walton/PA)
(PA Wire)
Sir Cliff Richard rolled back the years by singing ‘Summer Holiday’ (John Walton/PA)
(PA Wire)

Recommended

Laura Robson, Asia Muhammad and Eden Silva had a close-up view of the performance (John Walton/PA)
(PA Wire)
Tim Henman made an appearance (John Walton/PA)
(PA Wire)
Pat Cash, left, Conchita Martinez, centre, and Martina Hingis were among the former champions introduced to the crowd (John Walton/PA)
(PA Wire)
Bjorn Borg, centre, was introduced to the crowd by his great former rival McEnroe (John Walton/PA)
(PA Wire)
Andy Murray, left, received a loud ovation while the reception for the controversial Margaret Court, right, was not as effusive as the others (John Walton/PA)
(PA Wire)
Lleyton Hewitt, Rod Laver, Venus Williams, Marion Bartoli, Billie Jean King and Angelique Kerber (John Walton/PA)
(PA Wire)
Roger Federer appeared to get the loudest ovation as he stepped out on Centre Court again (John Walton/PA)
(PA Wire)

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in