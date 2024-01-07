Jump to content

Coco Gauff comes from behind to defend Auckland title

The American won in three sets 6-7 (4) 6-3 6-3.

Pa Sport Staff
Sunday 07 January 2024 07:12
Coco Gauff of the United States reacts during the final of the ASB Tennis Classic against Elina Svitolina of Ukraine in Auckland (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport/AP)
Coco Gauff of the United States reacts during the final of the ASB Tennis Classic against Elina Svitolina of Ukraine in Auckland (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport/AP)
(AP)

Coco Gauff defended her Auckland title as she beat Ukrainian Elina Svitolina to win the ASB Classic in three sets.

The 19-year-old American won 6-7 (4) 6-3 6-3 in just over two and a half hours to make it 10 straight wins at the event.

Gauff was put through a difficult, topsy-turvy first set, losing in a tiebreak.

But the teenager turned it around in the second and third sets as she improved her first serve success from 46 per cent to 73 per cent in the second and above 80 per cent in the third.

The win was the 2023 US Open winner’s seventh WTA title.

