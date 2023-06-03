Jump to content

French Open day seven: Coco Gauff wins teenage battle as Iga Swiatek marches on

The story of the seventh day of action at Roland Garros.

Eleanor Crooks
Saturday 03 June 2023 23:33
Coco Gauff defeated Mirra Andreeva (Christophe Ena/AP)
Coco Gauff defeated Mirra Andreeva (Christophe Ena/AP)
(AP)

Coco Gauff fought off the challenge of 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva to reach the fourth round of the French Open.

Gauff came back from a set down to defeat the Russian 6-7 (5) 6-1 6-1 while Iga Swiatek hammered Wang Xinyu 6-0 6-0, but Elena Rybakina was forced to withdraw because of illness.

In the men’s event, Casper Ruud and Holger Rune are on track for a quarter-final meeting, while Alexander Zverev defeated Frances Tiafoe in the night match.

Picture of the day

Stat of the day

Shot of the day

Junior progress

Cameron Norrie’s third-round exit completed a miserable French Open for Britain’s senior singles players but, after several years of very little junior presence, there are six British competitors in the main draws of the boys’ and girls’ singles, including 14-year-old qualifier Hannah Klugman.

Fallen seeds

Men: Taylor Fritz (9), Frances Tiafoe (12), Borna Coric (15)

Women: Elena Rybakina (4), Ekaterina Alexandrova (23)

Who’s up next?

Novak Djokovic will hope to have a more comfortable afternoon than against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina when he takes on Juan Pablo Varillas in the fourth round.

Carlos Alcaraz meets Lorenzo Musetti while the first women’s night session of the year sees Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka meet former finalist Sloane Stephens.

Fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas will bid to keep his strong form going against Sebastian Ofner while Elina Svitolina meets Russian Daria Kasatkina.

