Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Protest interrupts women’s semi-final at US Open

Play was stopped after three people, wearing T-shirts saying ‘fossil fuels’ began shouting after the first game of the second set

Andy Sims
Friday 08 September 2023 01:32
Protesters disrupt play between Coco Gauff and Karolina Muchova (Manu Fernandez/AP)
Protesters disrupt play between Coco Gauff and Karolina Muchova (Manu Fernandez/AP)
(AP)

The US Open semi-final between Coco Gauff and Karolina Muchova was held up after a protest in the stands.

Three people, wearing T-shirts bearing the words ‘fossil fuels’ began shouting after the first game of the second set, forcing play to be stopped.

American teenager Gauff and Czech 10th seed Muchova initially stayed on the court for about 10 minutes while security tried to deal with the situation.

The Arthur Ashe crowd at one point began chanting “kick them out” with the protesters apparently being difficult to shift.

“Are they like talking to them or are they going to remove them?” Gauff asked chair umpire Alison Hughes and tournament referee Jake Garner.

Recommended

She then spoke to her coach, Brad Gilbert, saying “they say they are negotiating, like it’s a hostage situation. What should I do?”

Both players eventually left the court with Gauff leading 6-4 1-0.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in