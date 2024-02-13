Coco Gauff suffers surprise defeat to Katerina Siniakova in Qatar

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Coco Gauff lost six games in a row in a shock defeat by Katerina Siniakova at the Qatar Open.

Making her first appearance since losing to Aryna Sabalenka in the semi-finals of the Australian Open last month, Gauff was out of sorts and fell to a 6-2 6-4 defeat.

The American second seed looked to have turned things around after losing the opening set when she eased into a 4-0 lead in the second set.

But Czech Siniakova, better known for her achievements in the doubles game, responded with six games in a row for one of the biggest singles victories of her career.

Melbourne runner-up Zheng Qinwen, playing her first match as a top-10 player, came through 6-2 2-6 6-3 against Magda Linette, while teenager Linda Noskova, who was a quarter-finalist at the Australian Open, upset seventh seed Maria Sakkari 3-6 7-6 (2) 7-5.

Leylah Fernandez recovered from losing the first set to love to defeat Paula Badosa 0-6 6-2 6-3 and Victoria Azarenka was a 7-6 (2) 6-2 winner over Wang Xinyu.