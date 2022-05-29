Coco Gauff and Leylah Fernandez reach French Open quarter-finals

Coco Gauff and Leylah Fernandez romped to victory in the last 16 to reach the French Open quarter-finals.

Improving her overall game was the top priority for Fernandez after her runner-up finish at last year’s US Open and the Canadian teenager believes she is on the right track after making the last eight for the first time.

The 19-year-old left-hander, who won the girls’ title three years ago at the claycourt Grand Slam, made a stunning run to the championship match at Flushing Meadows where she went down to fellow teenager Emma Raducanu.

Fernandez won a WTA 250 title in Monterrey, Mexico, at the beginning of March but her path since making her maiden major final has been marked by numerous defeats.

“I think I’m improving more and more and understanding my game, that’s the most important thing,” she told reporters on Sunday, after defeating American 27th seed Amanda Anisimova 6-3 4-6 6-3.

“That was our goal after the U.S. Open, that we just want to improve my tennis game, my all-around game, and just keep getting those opportunities and see where my level is at and see where I can improve for the next match.”

A dogged fighter from the baseline with a stinging forehand, Fernandez said she wanted to add more aggression to her game.

Fernandez celebrates reaching the quarters (AP)

“I think I just understood that there is a process, and it’s still a long year, very long year, and I just need to calm myself down, calm my mind down, and just accept that things are going to be tough,” she said.

“Things are going to go sideways in a match, in a practice, and just understand that I’ve got more tools in my toolbox that I can use and just find solutions.”

Meanwhile, teenager Gauff reached the quarter-finals for the second year in a row when she destroyed Belgian Elise Mertens 6-4 6-0 in the fourth round on Sunday.

The American needed a set to adjust before steamrolling the 31st seed with aggressive returns to set up a meeting with either fellow American Sloane Stephens or Jil Teichmann of Switzerland.

The 18-year-old Gauff, who clinched her maiden claycourt title at the Emilia-Romagna Open last year, has been growing fond of playing on the slow surface.

“I definitely feel confident on the court. I feel like it really suits my game,” the 18th seed told a news conference. And I feel like in the previous tournaments this clay season I had some good wins but it wasn’t really any outstanding results.

“I feel like it gave me a lot to learn from, and I think I’m taking those tough matches that I lost this season and really learning from them and I guess showing that I’m doing better.”

With several top players, including third seed Paula Badosa, having already been knocked out, Gauff has a unique opportunity to make it to the last four of a Grand Slam for the first time. But she is keeping her feet on the ground.

“I know that some of the higher seeds on my side definitely dropped out of the draw. But also, at the same time, I think, you know, the opportunity, I feel like it depends how you look at it,” she explained.

“For me I look at it in a way every day, no matter who you play, you have the chance to win the match no matter their ranking or their seed or anything.”

