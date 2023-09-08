Jump to content

Protesters seal the US Open headlines as the heat keeps rising

Joe Salisbury keeps British flag flying in pursuit of record-breaking doubles title.

Andy Sims
Friday 08 September 2023 06:10
An audience member yells at protesters (Frank Franklin II/AP)
An audience member yells at protesters (Frank Franklin II/AP)
(AP)

Coco Gauff reached her first US Open final but her achievement was overshadowed by environmental protesters who forced her last-four match against Karolina Muchova to be suspended for more than 45 minutes.

Aryna Sabalenka then denied the New York crowd an all-American final by beating Madison Keys in a third-set tie-break.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at day 11 at the US Open.

Pic of the day

Match of the day

Once the protest ended and a tennis match broke out again, Gauff completed a 6-4 7-5 victory. It was not a classic until the last four games of the second set, which were as dramatic as we have seen all fortnight.

Shot of the day

Heatstroke, not groundstroke

Once again the temperature at Flushing Meadows hit 35C, with the humidity making it feel even hotter. French doubles player Nicolas Mahut had to briefly stop playing as he felt dizzy and Rajeev Ram had to snack on some sushi mid-match.

Quote of the day

They say they are negotiating, like it’s a hostage situation

Coco Gauff wonders why the protester is still there

Brit watch

Joe Salisbury and American partner Rajeev Ram are back in the final after beating Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek in three sets.

Salisbury and Ram are looking for an unprecedented third consecutive men’s doubles crown at Flushing Meadows.

Their 7-5 3-6 6-3 win, in two-and-a-quarter hours, was a 17th successive victory in New York for the pair, who face India’s Rohan Bopanna and Australian Matthew Ebden in Friday’s final.

There was disappointment for rising British star Hannah Klugman in the juniors event.

The 14-year-old needed a medical time-out after the first set in her quarter-final against Laura Samsonova and eventually retired injured at 6-0 3-0 down.

There were wins in the wheelchair singles for Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid, but Lucy Shuker won only two games against 11th seed Diede De Groot of the Netherlands.

Fallen seeds

Karolina Muchova (10), Madison Keys (17)

Who’s up next?

The men’s semi-finals begin with Novak Djokovic, chasing a 24th grand slam title, taking on big-serving 20-year-old American Ben Shelton.

Then, in the night session, defending champion Carlos Alcaraz, also 20, faces third seed Daniil Medvedev.

Salisbury and Ram’s final kicks off the action at midday (5pm UK time).

