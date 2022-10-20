Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

I didn’t expect that – Coco Gauff qualifies for WTA Finals

The 18-year-old has achieved the rare feat of reaching the year-end tournament in both singles and doubles.

Eleanor Crooks
Thursday 20 October 2022 10:19
Coco Gauff has qualified for the WTA Finals in singles and doubles (Gregory Bull/AP)
Coco Gauff has qualified for the WTA Finals in singles and doubles (Gregory Bull/AP)
(AP)

Coco Gauff has become the youngest player since Maria Sharapova to qualify for the WTA Finals in singles.

The 18-year-old world number seven has achieved the rare feat of reaching the year-end tournament in both singles and doubles after an excellent season, which included reaching her first grand slam final at the French Open.

Gauff, who defeated Elisabetta Cocciaretto 7-6 (1) 6-3 to reach the third round of the Guadalajara Open, will be the youngest participant since Sharapova in 2005 and the youngest American since Lindsay Davenport 28 years ago.

She said: “It means a lot. Honestly I didn’t think about it until I realised how close I was and I think I went maybe a little bit nervous in the end but I’m super excited to be playing in the WTA Finals, especially in the USA, and qualifying in singles and doubles is definitely a good achievement.

Recommended

“I didn’t expect that when I set my goals at the beginning of the year. I’m really happy and I hope I can do a good performance there.”

Gauff joins Iga Swiatek, Ons Jabeur, her doubles partner Jessica Pegula and Caroline Garcia, who also qualified on Wednesday evening, in the eight-woman field for the WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Texas beginning on October 31.

The Guadalajara Open is the final qualifying tournament and seven women remain in contention for the last three spots.

Top seed Paula Badosa, a semi-finalist at the WTA Finals last year, saw her qualification hopes end when she retired through illness after losing the first set 6-2 against Victoria Azarenka.

Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina, beaten 2-6 6-3 7-6 (8) by Pegula, is also out of the race along with Belinda Bencic and Liudmila Samsonova, who defeated second seed Aryna Sabalenka 6-4 2-6 6-2 but saw other results go against her.

Sabalenka could yet qualify, while Veronika Kudermetova, Madison Keys, Danielle Collins and Jelena Ostapenko all kept their hopes alive with victories.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in