Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Great Britain facing away tie against unseeded Colombia in Davis Cup qualifier

Colombia will choose the surface for the match in February.

Pa Sport Staff
Sunday 27 November 2022 13:26
Andy Murray was the inspiration behind the 2015 Davis Cup win for Great Britain, who face an away qualifier against Colombia next February (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Andy Murray was the inspiration behind the 2015 Davis Cup win for Great Britain, who face an away qualifier against Colombia next February (Andrew Milligan/PA)
(PA Archive)

Great Britain face an away tie against unseeded Colombia in their Davis Cup 2023 qualifier in February.

Britain were handed a wild card for this year’s tournament but must travel to South America in their bid to qualify for next September’s group stage.

Colombia will choose the surface for their best-of-five-match qualifier, which starts a week after the Australian Open on either February 3-4 or 4-5.

The draw for the qualifiers took place in Malaga ahead of Sunday’s Davis Cup final between Canada and Australia.

Recommended

Both Canada and Australia, who will contest this year’s Davis Cup final on Sunday, plus Italy and Spain have been handed wild cards for next year’s tournament.

Top seeds Croatia will play Austria in their qualifier, France face Hungary and the USA were drawn to play Uzbekistan, with 12 unseeded nations drawn to play 12 seeded teams.

Among the other qualifying matches, Germany face Switzerland and Novak Djokovic’s Serbia play Norway.

Britain failed to reach this year’s knockout stage after they lost 2-1 in September to the Netherlands in Glasgow, with Andy Murray and Joe Salisbury losing the deciding doubles rubber to Wesley Koolhof and Matwe Middelkoop.

Murray led Britain to victory in the 2015 Davis Cup after beating David Goffin in the decisive singles rubber.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in